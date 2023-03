TeraPlast included in the ROTX index of the Vienna Stock Exchange

TeraPlast shares have been included by the Vienna Stock Exchange in the ROTX EUR index following the review of its composition. The new structure takes effect starting March 20, 2023. ROTX, launched in 2005, is a capitalization weighted price index, it is comprised of 15 Romanian blue chip