Limitless Agency analysis: The gifting segment grew by 64% in March

Limitless Agency analysis: The gifting segment grew by 64% in March. The most expensive gift on Women’s Day was almost 10,000 euros On International Women’s Day, the gift market increased by 64% between March 1-8, 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to an analysis by Limitless Agency, one of the largest digital marketing agencies. Thus, the most (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]