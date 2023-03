A Poetic Tour de Force

A Poetic Tour de Force. By Daniel Deleanu In Aferim, George V. Precup’s ninth original collection of poetry, published in Bucharest by Eikon Press, the poet takes us into a fictional world awash with nostalgia, where an existential consummation is sensed even from the first pages. This ontological intensity is (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]