President Iohannis starts official visit to UAE aiming to attract new investments in the Romanian economy through projects in infrastructure and energy



President Iohannis starts official visit to UAE aiming to attract new investments in the Romanian economy through projects in infrastructure and energy.

Attracting investments in the Romanian economy through projects in the fields of infrastructure and energy are the main objectives of the visit, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis started in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday. The four-day visit takes place at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed (...)