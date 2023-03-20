Romanian Govt. stops production at two coal-fired power units to meet decarbonisation targets

Romanian Govt. stops production at two coal-fired power units to meet decarbonisation targets. Two coal-fired power units with a combined capacity of 660MW at the coal and power complex Oltenia (CEO) will be placed under conservation in June this year for three years, or they may even be closed permanently under an emergency ordinance passed by the Romanian Government to meet the targets (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]