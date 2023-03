Services to households in Romania up 22.3% YoY in January

Services to households in Romania up 22.3% YoY in January. The volume of services delivered to Romanian households increased by 22.3% YoY in January, the statistics office INS announced. The growth was close to the average in the segment of hotels and restaurants (+23.6% YoY), while the tour operators reported a much faster advance (+44.6% YoY).