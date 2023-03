Inditex Boasts Record High EUR75M Gross Profit in Romania in 2022

Inditex Boasts Record High EUR75M Gross Profit in Romania in 2022. Spanish group Inditex, a major global fashion player, owning brands such as Zara and Massimo Dutti, in 2022 generated EUR75 million gross profit in Romania, up 13.6% from 2021 and more than double the 2020 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]