Germany’s Optibelt Budgets EUR11.7M Investments in 2023 at Maramures Plant

Car parts producer Optibelt Power Transmission, the local subsidiary of German group Arntz Optobelt, has for 2023 budgeted investments worth EUR11.7 million to develop the conveyor belt plant of Maramures county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]