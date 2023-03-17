Romanian athletes swept four medals at the U-23 European Wrestling Championships
Mar 17, 2023
Three Romanian athletes, Andreea Beatrice Ana, Ana Maria Pîrvu, and Ana Maria Puiu, managed to take home three medals from the women's freestyle category at the U-23 European Wrestling Championships. At the competition held at the Polyvalent Hall of Bucharest, Andreea Beatrice Ana competed in (...)
