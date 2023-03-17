Romanian athletes swept four medals at the U-23 European Wrestling Championships

Romanian athletes swept four medals at the U-23 European Wrestling Championships. Three Romanian athletes, Andreea Beatrice Ana, Ana Maria Pîrvu, and Ana Maria Puiu, managed to take home three medals from the women's freestyle category at the U-23 European Wrestling Championships. At the competition held at the Polyvalent Hall of Bucharest, Andreea Beatrice Ana competed in (...)