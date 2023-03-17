Local firm to spend over RON 3.6 mln in parking lot investment near Cluj airport

Local firm to spend over RON 3.6 mln in parking lot investment near Cluj airport. Over RON 3.6 million is reportedly coming to the parking lot near the "Avram Iancu" International Airport of Cluj-Napoca, Romania, this year. Helmed by GOTO Parking SRL, the firm that took over the lot in 2019, a sum of up to RON 2.5 million is going to restore the road in front of the old and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]