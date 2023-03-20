Steps towards modernizing the higher education system: FJSC – University of Bucharest completes the first modern institutional rebranding and relaunches its brand image



Steps towards modernizing the higher education system: FJSC – University of Bucharest completes the first modern institutional rebranding and relaunches its brand image.

Professor Antonio Momoc, Dean of FJSC: Our graduates are the future communication strategists and influencers of Romanian business. This is the first modern institutional rebranding in the Romanian education system. FJSC benefits from a new visual identity and a new website, aligned with the (...)