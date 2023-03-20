Alaska Energies Leases over 8,000-Sqms in VGP Park Bucuresti NordAlaska Energies, a company active on the renewable energy market founded in the Czech Republic, has leased more than 8,000 square meters of logistic spaces in VGP Park Bucuresti Nord to the end of expanding its local operations, warehousing and distribution of renewable (...)
Employment rate of women in Romania among the lowest in the EUThe female employment rate (25-54 years old) in Romania is 67.1%, among the lowest in the European Union, where the average is 74.7%, according to an infographic published by Monitorul Social, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. "The employment rate of women between the ages of 25 (...)
Romanian national football team gears up for Euro 2024 qualifiers campaignThe Romanian men's national football team will face Andorra at Estadi Nacional (Andorra la Vella) on March 25 and Belarus at the National Arena (Bucharest) on March 28 for their Euro 2024 qualification campaign. 26-year-old midfielder Răzvan Marin, the proud bearer of the captain's armband, (...)