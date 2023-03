Softelligence Ends 2022 with 33% Growth in Revenue to EUR18.5M

Softelligence Ends 2022 with 33% Growth in Revenue to EUR18.5M. Romanian technology and consulting company Softelligence, which develops and implements digital transformation solutions in finance-banking and insurance industries mainly, ended 2022 with EUR18.5 million revenue, an increase of 33% year-on-year, the company said in a