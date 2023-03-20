President Iohannis meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi : Romania interested in boosting Emirati investments and bilateral trade exchanges with UAE

President Iohannis meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi : Romania interested in boosting Emirati investments and bilateral trade exchanges with UAE. President Klaus Iohannis held talks with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on Monday, during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in which he called for increased trade exchanges and higher levels of UAE investment in Romania. “President Klaus (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]