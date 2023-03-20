ForMin Aurescu: Romania, Ukraine to organize first high-level Conference on Black Sea security in April
Mar 20, 2023
ForMin Aurescu: Romania, Ukraine to organize first high-level Conference on Black Sea security in April.
Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu stated on Monday in Brussels, prior to attending the meeting of the EU foreign affairs ministers – the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), that Romania and Ukraine will jointly organize in April, the first high-level Conference regarding security in the Black (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]