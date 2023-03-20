 
March 20, 2023

ForMin Aurescu: Romania, Ukraine to organize first high-level Conference on Black Sea security in April
Mar 20, 2023

ForMin Aurescu: Romania, Ukraine to organize first high-level Conference on Black Sea security in April.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu stated on Monday in Brussels, prior to attending the meeting of the EU foreign affairs ministers – the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), that Romania and Ukraine will jointly organize in April, the first high-level Conference regarding security in the Black (...)

The world's first photon-counting CT scanner, Naeotom Alpha, was delivered by Siemens Healthineers at Cardiomed Medical Center in Targu Mureș Siemens Healthineers, leader in advanced medical technology for more than 125 years, delivered for Cardiomed Târgu Mureș, a medical centre specialised in cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment, Naeotom Alpha, a CT with cutting edge technology, the first to be used in Romania out of the 60 (...)

Romanian Senate: 2024 to be the year dedicated to revolutionary Avram Iancu The Romanian Senate adopted a legislative proposal establishing 2024 as the Year of Avram Iancu, marking the anniversary of 200 years since his birth, News.ro reported. Avram Iancu lived between 1824 and 1872 and was a revolutionary leader of the 1848 Revolution. He is considered a hero by (...)

Alaska Energies Leases over 8,000-Sqms in VGP Park Bucuresti Nord Alaska Energies, a company active on the renewable energy market founded in the Czech Republic, has leased more than 8,000 square meters of logistic spaces in VGP Park Bucuresti Nord to the end of expanding its local operations, warehousing and distribution of renewable (...)

10,000 children from 5 counties participate in the optional course "Traista cu sanatate" in a programme supported by the Healthy Traditions Foundation and Nestlà Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, is supporting as a main partner the international “Traista cu sănătate” programme which promotes the optional course “Education for a healthy lifestyle” in 70 primary schools and kindergartens in five counties from Romania. The programme was (...)

Employment rate of women in Romania among the lowest in the EU The female employment rate (25-54 years old) in Romania is 67.1%, among the lowest in the European Union, where the average is 74.7%, according to an infographic published by Monitorul Social, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. "The employment rate of women between the ages of 25 (...)

Romanian national football team gears up for Euro 2024 qualifiers campaign The Romanian men's national football team will face Andorra at Estadi Nacional (Andorra la Vella) on March 25 and Belarus at the National Arena (Bucharest) on March 28 for their Euro 2024 qualification campaign. 26-year-old midfielder Răzvan Marin, the proud bearer of the captain's armband, (...)

Local Furniture Maker SomProduct Opens Showroom in ISHO Project of Timisoara SomProduct, a local furniture and home décor retailer, is opening a showroom in ISHO project of Timisoara, developed by Mulbery Development, where it leased 1,100 square meters.

 


