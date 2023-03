Dan Dragos Dragan Gets Four More Years as Romgaz Chairman of the Board



Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Monday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its Board of Directors had appointed Dan Dragos Dragan its chairman for four years, thus extending his term in office. The seven members of the Board had been elected in the General Meeting of (...)