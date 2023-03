Biofarm Proposes Shareholders RON29.7M Dividends from 2022 Profit

Biofarm Proposes Shareholders RON29.7M Dividends from 2022 Profit. Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm (BIO.RO) has called shareholders for April 26, 2023 to approve distribution of the 2022 net profit and of the RON0.03 per share gross dividend, reports to the Bucharest Stock Exchange show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]