LabMin Budai: Under no circumstances do we support an increase in the retirement age beyond 65



Labour Minister Marius Budai said on Monday that the government in Romania should first deal with the hope for a healthy life of the citizens, after which they could see if they can discuss a possible increase in the retirement age. He added that he does not support raising the... The post (...)