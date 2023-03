New Car Registrations in Romania Up 37% in Jan-Feb 2023 To 24,715 Units

New Car Registrations in Romania Up 37% in Jan-Feb 2023 To 24,715 Units. Romania ranks 14th in the EU by the number of new passenger cars registered in January-February 2023, with 24,715 units, up 37.7% from the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]