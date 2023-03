Bucharest’s 4-Star Hotel Capital Plaza Ends 2022 with EUR2.5M Turnover, Expects 12% Growth in 2023

Bucharest’s 4-Star Hotel Capital Plaza Ends 2022 with EUR2.5M Turnover, Expects 12% Growth in 2023. Bucharest’s four-star hotel Capital Plaza, controlled by Romanian entrepreneurs, in 2022 generated EUR2.5 million turnover and expects 12% growth in 2023, according to its officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]