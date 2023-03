Alaska Energies Leases over 8,000-Sqms in VGP Park Bucuresti Nord

Alaska Energies Leases over 8,000-Sqms in VGP Park Bucuresti Nord. Alaska Energies, a company active on the renewable energy market founded in the Czech Republic, has leased more than 8,000 square meters of logistic spaces in VGP Park Bucuresti Nord to the end of expanding its local operations, warehousing and distribution of renewable (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]