Romanian Senate: 2024 to be the year dedicated to revolutionary Avram Iancu

Romanian Senate: 2024 to be the year dedicated to revolutionary Avram Iancu. The Romanian Senate adopted a legislative proposal establishing 2024 as the Year of Avram Iancu, marking the anniversary of 200 years since his birth, News.ro reported. Avram Iancu lived between 1824 and 1872 and was a revolutionary leader of the 1848 Revolution. He is considered a hero by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]