Employment rate of women in Romania among the lowest in the EU



The female employment rate (25-54 years old) in Romania is 67.1%, among the lowest in the European Union, where the average is 74.7%, according to an infographic published by Monitorul Social, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. "The employment rate of women between the ages of 25 (...)