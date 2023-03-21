Romanian national football team gears up for Euro 2024 qualifiers campaign

Romanian national football team gears up for Euro 2024 qualifiers campaign. The Romanian men's national football team will face Andorra at Estadi Nacional (Andorra la Vella) on March 25 and Belarus at the National Arena (Bucharest) on March 28 for their Euro 2024 qualification campaign. 26-year-old midfielder Răzvan Marin, the proud bearer of the captain's armband, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]