Romania’s high court rejects ex-minister Elena Udrea’s challenge to six-year prison sentence
Mar 21, 2023
Former tourism minister Elena Udrea will remain in prison after the High Court of Cassation and Justice rejected her challenge to the six-year sentence she received about a year ago, Hotnews.ro reported. Udrea, one of the most powerful women in Romania during the mandate of former president (...)
