Romania’s high court rejects ex-minister Elena Udrea’s challenge to six-year prison sentence

Romania’s high court rejects ex-minister Elena Udrea’s challenge to six-year prison sentence. Former tourism minister Elena Udrea will remain in prison after the High Court of Cassation and Justice rejected her challenge to the six-year sentence she received about a year ago, Hotnews.ro reported. Udrea, one of the most powerful women in Romania during the mandate of former president (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]