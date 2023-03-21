 
March 21, 2023

Romania’s high court rejects ex-minister Elena Udrea’s challenge to six-year prison sentence
Mar 21, 2023

Romania’s high court rejects ex-minister Elena Udrea’s challenge to six-year prison sentence.

Former tourism minister Elena Udrea will remain in prison after the High Court of Cassation and Justice rejected her challenge to the six-year sentence she received about a year ago, Hotnews.ro reported. Udrea, one of the most powerful women in Romania during the mandate of former president (...)

President Iohannis to participate in European Council meeting, Euro Summit in Brussels President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the Spring European Council meeting and in the Euro Summit in an enlarged format, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informed in a release to Agerpres. The European Council meeting will start (...)

ABN Systems International Expects Call Center Market to Grow by 15% in Romania in 2023 ABN Systems International (ABN.RO), which distributes IT&C products and accessories and owns the Tellur brand, estimates the call center market in Romania may grow by 15% in 2023, as most companies in the industry budgeted 12% to 20% growth in revenue this year and the number of employees (...)

Global Vision And Globalworth Develop "City Logistics" Concept -Logistics Projects Near Large Urban Centers Global Vision and Globalworth have invested EUR12 million in the first phase of the Mures City Logistics project whose first tenant is FrieslandCampina, one of the largest global companies on the dairy market.

Footprints AI Budgets EUR1M for Investments in 2023 Footprints AI, a company established in 2017, which developed a media retail platform enabling offline retailers to find potential new customers and anticipate their spending patterns through a uniform analysis of data from online and offline sources, has budgeted more than EUR1 million (...)

INS: Romania Construction Works Up 5.8% YoY In January 2023 The volume of construction works in Romania increased, in unadjusted data, by 5.8% in January 2023 compared to January 2022 and was up 7.2% when adjusted to the number of working days and to seasonality, in line with data from the country’s statistics board (...)

Airline Blue Air Enters Insolvency Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air has entered insolvency at its own request, in line with data on the website of the Bucharest Municipal Court.

UNITER Awards: Controversy in Romanian theater after nomination of director accused of slapping actress Over 1,400 people, including actors and directors from Romania, as well as other cultural figures and journalists, have signed a petition calling for the withdrawal of Andriy Zholdak's nomination for best director at the 2023 UNITER Awards Gala. Zholdak is accused of hitting an actress during a (...)

 


