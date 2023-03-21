Romanian financial authority: Euroins bankruptcy will cost EUR 250 mln

Romanian financial authority: Euroins bankruptcy will cost EUR 250 mln. The bankruptcy of insurer Euroins could generate 140,000 damage files and payments worth EUR 250 mln, vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) Cristian Roşu said on March 21, while the ASF management delivered to a committee of Senators a report on the case, Adevarul reported. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]