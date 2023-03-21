Nuclearelectrica Signs MoU With Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation For Cooperation On Nuclear Energy Development

Nuclearelectrica Signs MoU With Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation For Cooperation On Nuclear Energy Development. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for bilateral cooperation within the nuclear energy sector to support the growth of this energy source in tackling the dual challenges of energy (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]