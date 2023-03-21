PrimoHUB: New play, learning and parenting center opens in Bucharest for vulnerable children

PrimoHUB: New play, learning and parenting center opens in Bucharest for vulnerable children. Bucharest City Hall, the Step by Step Center and UNICEF opened a new play, learning and parenting center in Bucharest on Monday, March 20. Named PrimoHUB, the center is destined for children from vulnerable communities. The PrimoHUB concept aims to promote social inclusion through early (...)