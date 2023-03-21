Seasonal time change: Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend

Romania will switch to daylight saving time in the last weekend of March. On Sunday morning, March 26, the clocks will advance one hour, which means that 3:00 am will become 4:00 am. This makes Sunday the shortest day of the year. The summer time will be kept for the next several months, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]