Porsche Finance Group Puts Romanian Helian Redai In Charge Of Its Romanian Division. Porsche Finance Group, one of the leading providers of financing, insurance, maintenance and car mobility solutions in Romania, has announced the appointment of Helian Redai to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).