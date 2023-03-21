Footprints AI Budgets EUR1M for Investments in 2023Footprints AI, a company established in 2017, which developed a media retail platform enabling offline retailers to find potential new customers and anticipate their spending patterns through a uniform analysis of data from online and offline sources, has budgeted more than EUR1 million (...)
INS: Romania Construction Works Up 5.8% YoY In January 2023The volume of construction works in Romania increased, in unadjusted data, by 5.8% in January 2023 compared to January 2022 and was up 7.2% when adjusted to the number of working days and to seasonality, in line with data from the country’s statistics board (...)
Airline Blue Air Enters InsolvencyRomanian low-cost airline Blue Air has entered insolvency at its own request, in line with data on the website of the Bucharest Municipal Court.