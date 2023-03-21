FinMin Caciu: Government to approve the decision regarding insurance market next week, at the latest



FinMin Caciu: Government to approve the decision regarding insurance market next week, at the latest.

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu stated on Tuesday that the Government will approve the decision regarding insurance next week, at the latest. The Minister of Finance was asked if it is a sustainable measure the one proposed by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), that all insurance (...)