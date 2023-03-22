Ciolacu: As long as PSD is in government, no square meter of forest will be sold



As long as the Social-Democratic Party (PSD) is in power, not a single square meter of forest will be sold, declared Tuesday the president of the social democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, on the occasion of the International Day of Forests. “In Dobrot, Arges, I met people who really love the forest... (...)