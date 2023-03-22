EIB commits more than €1 billion for public and private investment across Romania in 2022



EIB commits more than €1 billion for public and private investment across Romania in 2022.

The EIB backed the construction of a new regional hospital in Craiova and the rehabilitation of 26 smaller hospitals and medical facilities across the country. The EU bank signed agreements for €55 million in financing to universities in Cluj-Napoca and Targu Mures and €30 million to finance (...)