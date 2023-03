Agricover Reports RON2.55B Turnover, Up 50%, RON91.3M Profit, Up 7% in 2022 YOY

Agricover Reports RON2.55B Turnover, Up 50%, RON91.3M Profit, Up 7% in 2022 YOY. Agricover group, controlled by businessman Jabbar Kanani, reported revenues of around RON2.55 billion in 2022, up 50% from 2021 and net profit worth RON91.3 million, 7% higher on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]