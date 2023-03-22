RE/MAX study: 60% of Romanians who purchased homes last year used their own funds



About 60% of the Romanians who purchased homes in 2022 used their own funds, according to a study among real estate specialists conducted by RE/MAX. Meanwhile, 28% bought properties with a mortgage/real estate loan with a down payment of less than 15%, a 21% drop compared to the previous year. (...)