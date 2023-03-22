Cogeneration plant on the Petromidia platform in Romania, over 80% completed
Mar 22, 2023
The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (KREIF) said on March 21 that the new cogeneration plant built on the Petromidia platform in Romania is more than 80% complete. The project is currently in the execution phase, with progress of around 95% on the engineering side, more than 96% on the (...)
