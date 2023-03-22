Ghosting: From Social Media and Dating Apps, to a severe phenomenon in the labor market and across the society



Ghosting: From Social Media and Dating Apps, to a severe phenomenon in the labor market and across the society.

Most large companies have faced ghosting experiences in their recruitment processes in recent years, according to an Arthur Hunt Romania analysis. Thus, even though they have the necessary skills for the job they are applying for and successfully go through several stages of recruitment, many (...)