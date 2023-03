KREIF Continues Commissioning Works For Cogeneration Plant On Petromidia Platform

KREIF Continues Commissioning Works For Cogeneration Plant On Petromidia Platform. The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (KREIF), controlled by KMG International and the Romanian State, has made progress in commissioning the cogeneration plant on the Petromidia platform, reaching over 80% of the total operations, part of the project that started in May (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]