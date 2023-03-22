CTPark Bucharest South becomes regional hub for Sun Wave Pharma deliveries in Romania, Bulgaria

CTPark Bucharest South becomes regional hub for Sun Wave Pharma deliveries in Romania, Bulgaria. Food supplements manufacturer Sun Wave Pharma leased 2,800 sqm in CTPark Bucharest South, CTP’s industrial park in the Popești - Leordeni area, south of the capital. The warehouse thus becomes a regional hub for the company, with products being delivered from here to both Romania and neighbouring (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]