Florin Preoteasa, Siemens Healthineers: New technology allows patient diagnosis to be done in the most adverse conditions



Florin Preoteasa, Siemens Healthineers: New technology allows patient diagnosis to be done in the most adverse conditions.

Florin Preoteasa, MR&CT Portfolio Solution Manager at Siemens Healthineers, shares how the Naeotom Alpha photon-counting CT scanner helps doctors diagnose cancer patients faster and with less risks. Siemens Healthineers recently delivered the first such equipment in Romania to the (...)