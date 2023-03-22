UNITER Awards: Controversy in Romanian theater after nomination of director accused of slapping actress

UNITER Awards: Controversy in Romanian theater after nomination of director accused of slapping actress. Over 1,400 people, including actors and directors from Romania, as well as other cultural figures and journalists, have signed a petition calling for the withdrawal of Andriy Zholdak's nomination for best director at the 2023 UNITER Awards Gala. Zholdak is accused of hitting an actress during a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]