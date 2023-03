Global Vision And Globalworth Develop “City Logistics” Concept –Logistics Projects Near Large Urban Centers

Global Vision And Globalworth Develop “City Logistics” Concept –Logistics Projects Near Large Urban Centers. Global Vision and Globalworth have invested EUR12 million in the first phase of the Mures City Logistics project whose first tenant is FrieslandCampina, one of the largest global companies on the dairy market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]