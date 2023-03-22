ABN Systems International Expects Call Center Market to Grow by 15% in Romania in 2023
Mar 22, 2023
ABN Systems International Expects Call Center Market to Grow by 15% in Romania in 2023.
ABN Systems International (ABN.RO), which distributes IT&C products and accessories and owns the Tellur brand, estimates the call center market in Romania may grow by 15% in 2023, as most companies in the industry budgeted 12% to 20% growth in revenue this year and the number of employees (...)
