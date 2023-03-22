President Iohannis to participate in European Council meeting, Euro Summit in Brussels

President Iohannis to participate in European Council meeting, Euro Summit in Brussels. President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the Spring European Council meeting and in the Euro Summit in an enlarged format, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informed in a release to Agerpres. The European Council meeting will start (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]