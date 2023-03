PepsiCo Appoints Vlad Vladescu As Snacks Marketing Manager For East Balkans Region

PepsiCo Appoints Vlad Vladescu As Snacks Marketing Manager For East Balkans Region. PepsiCo, one of the leaders in the food and beverage industry and the second largest player on the Romanian soft drinks market, announces the appointment of Vlad Vladescu to the position of East Balkans Snacks Marketing Manager. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]