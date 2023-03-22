Kingfisher Sales In Romania Up 1.7% YoY To GBP285M In 2022/2023 Financial Year

Kingfisher Sales In Romania Up 1.7% YoY To GBP285M In 2022/2023 Financial Year. UK’s Kingfisher Group, which owns do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Brico Depot on the Romanian market, reported sales of GBP285 million in the 2022/2023 financial year ended on January 31, 2023, up 1.7% on the year, and losses of GBP10 million, down 7% versus the previous financial year, as per the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]