HealthMin Rafila: The number of doctors in Romania has inched up to European average in the past five years



Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Wednesday in Bucharest that over the last five years there has been an increase in the number of doctors in Romania, to a current 346 doctors per 100,000 inhabitants, which is close to the European average. He participated in a high-level meeting of (...)