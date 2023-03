Eckerle Automotive Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue to RON253M in 2022

Eckerle Automotive Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue to RON253M in 2022. Automotive components supplier Eckerle Automotive, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Eckerle Group, posted RON253.3 million (EUR51.4 million) revenue in 2022, up by about 10% compared with the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data from the Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]