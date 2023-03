Startup Hyperhuman Secures EUR200,000 Grant From EEA And Norway Grants

Startup Hyperhuman Secures EUR200,000 Grant From EEA And Norway Grants. Startup company Hyperhuman, which developed a platform of customized fitness trainings using the artificial intelligence (AI) technology, has obtained a EUR200,000 grant from the EEA & Norway Grants through the fund Innovation Norway, company representatives said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]